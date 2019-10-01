Hundreds of residents were out in Temple and Belton Tuesday night to mingle with their neighbors and local police officers for this year’s National Night Out events.
More than 60 events were being held between the two cities, with the main goal for this day being to bring communities and police officers together. Some of the events even saw both state and local officials come out to show their support and to get to talk with some of the residents.
National Night Out started 36 years ago that aims to bring communities together with their local police and build relationships in a positive environment.
Temple saw a total of 37 events throughout the city, ranging from small block parties to larger events. Belton had 19 local events.
The East Side Affiliates, which has hosted National Night Out parties every year for at least nine years, organized the annual event at the Wayman Manor Apartments in East Temple. Wanda Nichols, the group’s founder and organizer of the event, said this event was one of Temple’s biggest and can reach well over 500 attendees.
“We get anywhere from 500 to 1,500 (participants),” Nichols said. “We have the biggest (event) from all of the other ones throughout the community. The mayor and them will come through here, go, and then come back.”
Temple Police Chief Floyd Mitchell visited the Wayman Manor event, followed later by state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, who was visiting events in Temple and Belton throughout the night.
“(These events are) connecting local law enforcement with the community in a fellowship type way,” Shine said.
Food, vendors and bounce houses were all available at the East Side Affiliates event, drawing many to the event from other sides of the city, and even some who came from other parts of the county.
For East Temple resident Larry Womack, who has been going to National Night Out events for at least the past three years, the campaign to get police officers and the community together is worthwhile.
“What people really need to do is meet (the police),” Larry Womack said. “It is like fellowship time when you are in church, and meet the people.”
For others in the community, such as mother Trenesha Gonzales, these events are more about having a place to bring their kids and let them have fun.
“It’s entertainment,” Trenesha Gonzales said. “I like the community coming together, bringing my kids and letting them have fun.”