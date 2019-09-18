The Diabetes and Family Resource Fair will provide a lot of information for individuals who have diabetes and their families. Diabetics who have the best outcomes have family members who help them stay compliant with activities, medications and diets.
The fair will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Gober Party House, 1516 W. Ave. H., Temple. It is free and open to the public.
The event is sponsored by the Bell County Diabetes Coalition, which is made up of representatives from hospitals, clinics, local, county and state agencies, schools, service organizations and more.
In addition to a room full of vendors who have services and information an individual might need, there will be two speakers discussing diabetes.
Dr. Matthew Stephen, endocrinologist at Baylor Scott & White, will discuss symptoms and management of both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Stephen will outline the differences between the two types of diabetes and will address common myths about diabetes.
Estella Salinas, diabetes educator at Baylor Scott & White Health, will talk about diabetes as well.
Those who attend the fair will receive a list of diabetes management classes provided by different organizations throughout the week. Most are free and open to the community.
There will be door prizes from the vendors and the coalition.
Each participant will receive a survey that the coalition will use when planning future events.
“There may be items that we aren’t offering and don’t know to present unless someone tells us,” Sherri Woytek, executive director of Temple Community Clinic, said.
Sara Laack, Baylor Scott & White nurse diabetes educator, will have diabetes friendly recipes and information about how the family can work on preventing diabetes at her booth.
Faith Community Health at Baylor Scott & White will have information about their program and how they connect patients with local resources.
Bell County Indigent Care will have information on eligibility.
Bell County Area Agency on Aging will have information on its diabetes self management classes.
“I’m also going to bring the booklets that have information on what Medicare covers in regard to diabetes,” said Theresa Mireles, coordinator community health and wellness for the Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas. “It’s a pretty good resource.”
Joan Vanicek, health promotion and disease prevention program manager at the Temple VA, will have information on diet.
Jeremy Smith, the diabetes educator at the VA will be on hand.
“He’s very good at teaching people carb counting and he’s very knowledgeable and connects well with people,” Vanicek said.
Temple Parks and Recreation Department will have information on free and low cost activities and classes.
Yoanna Garcia, with Superior Health, will have information on Medicaid. Temple Belton Lions Club will have information on how individuals can use the club’s resources.
Temple Community Clinic will be providing pre-diabetes and blood pressure screenings and checking A1C on those who appear to have diabetes
“We’ll be promoting our free flu clinic which is coming up on Oct. 17,” Woytek said.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will have nutrition education and United Way will have information on the 211 service and resource connections.
The coalition is expecting about 150 or more people to attend the resource fair. This year, the location is more centrally located and easy to get to. It was held at Sammons Center last year when Interstate 35 construction made getting to the center a challenge.