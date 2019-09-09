BELTON — Republican Russell Schneider is seeking four more years on the Bell County Commissioners Court.
Schneider, 58, on Monday announced his bid for a second term as the Precinct 1 commissioner at the Bell County Courthouse. The primary election is March 3.
“I look forward to running again (and) try for another four years,” the one-term incumbent said. “If you have me in the seat, I’ll do the best I can.”
So far, he is the only candidate to publicly announce their campaign for Precinct 1 commissioner — a job with a salary of $76,008. Precinct 1 covers Belton, Bartlett, Little River-Academy, parts of West Temple, Morgan’s Point Resort, Nolanville and Fort Hood.
Schneider, who worked in construction for more than three decades, touted several accomplishments during his time on the Commissioners Court. Those include establishing the county’s adopt-a-road program; the completion of the $24.6 million Equine/Livestock Complex at the Bell County Expo Center; and the construction of a consolidated law enforcement office for the Texas Department Public of Safety along Loop 121.
On top of these county projects, Schneider said he wants to continue to fight for local control.
“Things are changing in Austin. (The Texas Legislature is) changing what we have to know and we have to do, what we can charge and not charge for tax rates,” the commissioner said. “It seems the people in Austin know more about Bell County and how to run Bell County more than Bell County.”
Bell County’s top issue, Schneider said, is growth management.
“He seeks to serve the citizens of Bell County through controlled growth programs and economic development.” said Randy Mann, one of Schneider’s longtime friends and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s vice president for athletics. “He further seeks to assist the local Bell County school districts toward growth and the development of trade programs in order to advance job opportunities for those who do not pursue higher education.”
With lawmakers effectively ending cities’ power to involuntarily annex nearby unincorporated areas, Schneider said the county government will have to step up and guide development in municipalities’ extraterritorial jurisdictions.
Schneider was first elected to the Commissioners Court in 2016. He challenged six-term incumbent Richard Cortese for the Precinct 1 spot on the Commissioners Court.
Schneider would go on to place second in a field of four men in the Republican primary, and face Cortese in a runoff. Schneider defeated Cortese, winning nearly 51 percent of the vote to the then-commissioner’s 49 percent. Schneider was unopposed in the general election.
Prior to his time on the Commissioners Court, Schneider served on the Temple City Council for 12 years and founded RT Schneider Construction Co. with his wife, Joy, in 1997.
The filing period for candidates planning to run in the March 3 primary begins Nov. 9 and ends Dec. 9.