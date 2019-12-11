Fort Hood soldiers on Wednesday recovered a military helicopter that experienced engine problems and landed at the Temple airport Tuesday evening.
A crew of four from Fort Hood was aboard an HH-60M Medevac Black Hawk Helicopter when they made the precautionary landing at 5:30 p.m. at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport. The crew is assigned to the 1st Air Combat Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood.
A III Corps spokesman said a warning light indicated a potential hazard in an engine drivetrain during the planned flight from Fort Hood Army Airfield to Easterwood Airport in College Station.
“The emergency procedure is for the crew to land as soon as possible, which the crew performed immediately to Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport,” the Army said in a statement.
The Black Hawk helicopter landed safely at the Temple airport as Temple Fire & Rescue and other first responders stood by.
Crew members secured the helicopter and were driven back to Fort Hood. Maintenance personnel were sent to Temple, where they continued to troubleshoot the problem until the Army recovered the helicopter.