CAMERON — The Milam County Sheriff’s office and Crime Stoppers are looking for a man who is on the run.
Chad Lee Bankston, 42, is wanted in connection with several burglaries and felony thefts, according to a Crime Stoppers post.
Bankston is considered violent, the post said.
He is a known associate of Jennifer Adele Blye, 34, of Elgin, recently arrested on two counts of burglary of a building and two others for theft of property more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
Blye was in the Milam County Jail on Tuesday with bonds that totaled $40,000.
Bankston previously has stolen vehicles and heavy equipment, the post reported. He has been sighted as far away as Uvalde.
The post warned people to not try to apprehend him — call local law enforcement, the Sheriff’s office at 254-697-7033 or Milam County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-697-TIPS. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day.