There was more laughter than tears Saturday afternoon as the community said goodbye to Gary DeSalvo, pastor of Temple Bible Church.
His children, friends, fellow pastors and international associates had funny stories and high praise for the man who impacted many lives while leading Temple Bible Church for 38 years. He died Aug. 26 after a six-year battle with ocular melanoma.
His son and daughter, Daniel DeSalvo and Sarah DeSalvo Riggs, stood at the podium together and shared serious and frivolous things about their father. Daniel mentioned his love for the Louisiana State University Tigers and Blue Bell ice cream. Sarah confided that her dad only needed two things around the house: WD-40 and duct tape. If something was broken, use the duct tape; if something was stuck, spray it with the WD-40, she said.
Other sage advice she remembered: “If your head is made out of butter, don’t sit next to the fire.”
The siblings also read from a love letter their father had compiled over the years and left after his passing. One part of this was to their mother, Beverly DeSalvo. He told her he was the most blessed man in the world to have such wonderful children, and quoted 3 John 1:4: “I have no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth.”
Continuing in the light vein, Harry Adams said he met Gary DeSalvo about 30 years ago and that their families regularly celebrated Christmas Day together.
“He was fun to be around,” Adams said. “He valued people of all ages and backgrounds.”
DeSalvo had a passion for reaching the hearts of men, he said.
“He taught us … to stay steady in our daily walk … and to finish strong,” Adams said. “He was the ultimate model of a godly husband and father.”
A scripture that came to his mind about his friend and pastor was Proverbs 27:17: “As iron sharpens iron, so a man sharpens the countenance of his friend.”
Pat Mullins said he met DeSalvo through Leadership Temple. They “hit it off” and started walking together twice a week. Mullins said they covered about 10,000 miles over the years, and got to know each other pretty well. What DeSalvo did for him, he said, was bring the Bible to life.
“He woke up in the morning and went to bed at night thinking of others,” he said. “It was just a blessing to walk along beside him. Gary is a man we will never ever forget.”
Linda Strom said she and her husband moved to Gatesville in 2003, to work with prison inmates. Beverly DeSalvo came to Gatesville to help in the prison ministry, and that led the Stroms to move to Temple and eventually join Temple Bible Church. She shook her head at some of the jokes made by others who preceded her on the program, and got a few laughs when she said she didn’t want them speaking at her funeral.
“We can laugh because we know where we’re going, and it’s just a matter of time until we get there,” she said.