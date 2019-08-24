Scores of children had a good time climbing into trucks, tractors and other vehicles Saturday morning at the Martin Luther King Jr. Festival Grounds.
Belinda Garcia, program coordinator for Temple Parks and Recreation, said the Touch a Truck event started at Gober Party House about five years ago.
“We’ve kind of outgrown ourselves,” she said.
Organizers were pleased by the larger venue and the cooling effect of the morning overcast, she said.
“It’s a bonus that the train goes by every couple of minutes,” she said. “The kids really like that too. It kind of adds to the sights and sounds.”
Everything was free except for the Kona Ice snow cones.
“You can’t have an event like this without snow cones,” Garcia said
The Public Works Department brought a dump truck and a bucket truck. City employees let children sit in the bucket, but didn’t raise it. The little ones—sometimes three at a time—sat in the shovel of a giant backhoe and got their pictures taken.
An ambulance from Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center was popular, Garcia said. The children got to look around inside while paramedics answered their questions.
Barrel train rides provided by Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum were also popular, she said.
An individual brought two antique tractors for the children to explore. Tap Tap Art School of Harker Heights let children go inside their bus and color or paint the picture of a monster truck. Temple Independent School District sent a bus. A bus from The HOP, the regional transit system, was air-conditioned, Garcia said, giving people a chance to cool off.
Temple Fire and Rescue brought a large inflatable slide and set up a pedal car course with special goggles to simulate driving while impaired.
Santos Soto of TFR said a lot of the youngsters found it hard to drive with the goggles, and were allowed to pedal without them. Soto is the new community educator for TFR, he said. He replaces Thomas Pechal, a 37-year veteran of the department, who retired earlier this month. For the immediate future, Fire Chief Mitch Randles will fill the public information role formerly held by Pechal , Soto said.
James and Deanna Allen brought Donnie, 1, Reagan, 5, and Guinevere, 4. Deanna Allen said the children had seen a lot of vehicles.
“We’ve got a few more to go,” she said.
James Allen said Donnie liked the buses. Reagan said she liked the Tap Tap bus, and Guinevere said she liked the barrel train.
Near the inflatable slide, Laura Portillo watched her son, Maverick, 2, and said her daughter, Grace, 6, was “somewhere.”
“She’s doing the slide,” she said.
Her children painted at the Tap Tap bus and saw most of the vehicles, she said. This was their first time at the event.
“It’s fun,” she said.