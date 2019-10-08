An Eddy man was arrested Sunday and charged with two felony offenses after he allegedly broke into the home of a woman who had a protective order against him.
Once Bonanza Aviles, 26, kicked in the door of a residence in the 1900 block of South Fifth Street on Aug. 29, he allegedly beat the woman, Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said.
Aviles also reportedly had a protective order filed against him which he violated more than once, according to the charge filed against him.
Officers went to the residence and talked to a woman who said her boyfriend assaulted her. Officers saw bruises on her body and saw the front door was damaged.
It was also discovered the victim had an active emergency protective order against Aviles, Christoff said.
A warrant was issued Aug. 30 for Aviles’ arrest. The charges against him are burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, a first-degree felony; violation of a protective order with bias/prejudice with two or more previous convictions, a third-degree felony; and a misdemeanor charge from another agency for alleged cruelty to non-livestock animals.
Aviles’ bonds Monday totaled $260,000.