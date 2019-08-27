Fifth in a series
The tables were turned Aug. 21 when five reporters were questioned by the very law enforcement officers they’d observed during a two-day operation — to catch those involved in any way with human sex trafficking.
Reporters from the Telegram and four local television stations, who usually have their spotlights on someone else, were “under the gun,” so to speak, after they observed the operation.
Urged to describe their impressions of the operation, reporters found words like eye-opening, shocking, perplexing, amazing, interesting and devastating to best fit what they observed Aug. 15-16 — and earlier in planning meetings they were allowed to attend at the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Eight men were arrested and charged with prostitution, a Class B misdemeanor, while six women hopefully were rescued from the lifestyle they have been living.
The people identified during stings like the one jointly held by Bell County and the Temple and Arlington police departments are included in sex trafficking.
One conclusion made by a reporter was that no one really knows who their neighbors, coworkers and friends are.
People lend to human trafficking by the parts they play — whether they’re traffickers, people who help procure victims, prostitutes or customers. They can’t be excluded from the aftereffects because they impact everyone with whom they deal. Their actions can be devastating to their lives and the lives of everyone they touch, the reporters agreed.
People need to understand the laws and possible consequences to help them stop and think, which could prevent them from engaging in prostitution and human sex trafficking — that was an overall conclusion.
Officers and advocates
The extensive months of planning and organization, as well as how many people were involved, were surprising because it took many resources and individuals to make the operation come together.
The amount of communication it required between every single person in the operation was comprehensive. All the people involved in the sting, at each moment, knew what was occurring and who was watching. Everyone did their part and was prepared for a variety of things that might happen. That became readily apparent during even just the first day of the sting.
The commitment, time, honesty in dealing with alleged perpetrators and victims, and kindness were displayed during both days, even when the action was slower, were instrumental in the operation’s outcome, reporters agreed. It wasn’t happenstance that 14 people were seen during the two days and that no one was injured.
Thirty or more people participated in the operation, although an exact number was never given by Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz. However, one side of the training room was filled the first day reporters were allowed to attend, as was part of the second side once the Arlington Police Department unit arrived.
Planning the operation
Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange was asked during one briefing how many man-hours it took to plan the sting.
His response was that man-hours weren’t counted because it was worth any amount of hours it took.
“Real” was another word that popped into the minds of the reporters.
Although someone might, in their mind’s eye, picture what they think goes on in human sex trafficking, it’s probably a lot different when it’s been seen first-hand.
The reporters said they felt safe at all times, but a couple were nervous or anxious for the unexpected or unknown that might occur during this experiment by Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the other agencies and organizations. It takes shared trust to bring the media into a secret, or any other, operation.
“Heart” was the common thread that bound officers and victims’ advocates together, and that gave reporters the opportunity to “get up close and personal” and get an understanding of what the entire operation was about, Lange said.
Although the efforts of area law enforcement agencies might not eradicate human sex trafficking, it’s hoped they can put a sizeable dent in it, Lange said.
No one involved wanted to ruin anyone’s lives. The police message to everyone was, “It’s not too late.” And it isn’t.