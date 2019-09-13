ROCKDALE — A Rockdale man was arrested Thursday by investigators and charged with possession of child pornography.
Clifford Lee Stanberry, 48, was taken into custody at about 6 a.m. at his home in the 500 block of Northwood Circle.
The Child Exploitation Unit of the Attorney General’s Office and Milam County sheriff’s office deputies served the search warrant. They located and seized his electronic devices as evidence, and several devices were recovered.
The investigators told the Milam County Sheriff’s Office that Stanberry viewed or downloaded pornographic images and videos depicting children.
Stanberry was taken to the Milam County Jail and charged with possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony. He was held Friday on a $20,000 bond, according to jail records.