BELTON — A Houston-based law firm will lead the hunt for Belton ISD’s next superintendent.
The Belton Independent School District Board of trustees Monday evening unanimously decided to hire Thompson & Horton LLP to find a replacement for former Superintendent Susan Kincannon — who now leads Waco ISD.
The proposed fee starts at $16,000, according to Thompson & Horton’s proposal.
School board President Sue Jordan said Thompson & Horton had a solid interview.
“It was a no-brainer,” she told the Telegram. “We are looking forward to working with Thompson & Horton. Just looking forward to whatever they’re going to bring to the table to get us to the next level.”
The law firm was one of three third-party entities the school board considered hiring to conduct its superintendent search.
David Thompson, a partner at the law firm, told the school board that Belton ISD is the only school district for which it will be conducting a superintendent search.
“We only work with three or four a year at the most. This is not something we try to reproduce on a large scale,” Thompson said, explaining that the law firm typically works with one or two districts at a time. “That’s so we can focus on the needs of a community.”
Like the two other firms the board considered hiring — the Texas Association of School Board’s Executive Search Services or Ray and Associates — Thompson & Horton will involve the community as it searches for Belton ISD’s new superintendent.
The law firm will ask each school board member to nominate about nine people to serve on a committee to gather community input. Mike Moses — a former Texas education commissioner who now works for Thompson & Morton — suggested board members can appoint pastors, business leaders, teachers, parents and other community members.
“We have found this to be a very good way to generate input from your community,” Thompson said, adding that his firm will find common qualities the district’s community wants in the new superintendent.
Jordan said the school board was receptive to this approach to gather community input.
“We just felt that the idea of asking each board member to identify constituents to participate was huge,” she said. “I know — especially for me — to be able to invite our community folks in personally as opposed to having somebody pick them out for us to have a really true common voice across the district, that was huge.”
These committee meetings, though, will be closed to other members of the public — including press and even the school board — Thompson said.
“Don’t let press come. We want people to have an unfettered opportunity to say what they want without attribution,” the lawyer said.
Other community members will have their voices heard through an online survey.
Going forward, the school board and Thompson & Horton will decide on a timeline for finding a new superintendent. Robin Battershell, a former Temple and Salado schools superintendent, is leading Belton ISD as its interim superintendent.
“Now that we’ve landed here, I think it’s pertinent and important for us to go ahead and do our due diligence and move as quickly as we can based upon our conversations that we’re about to have with them in the near future,” Jordan said. “This will be a situation where the new superintendent gets to jump on the bus and take over the wheel with no issues.”