Ten-year-old Aryan Guleria is an avid builder, and Kennedy-Powell Elementary School’s new robotics club has only enhanced that passion.
“I’m really fascinated in building things at my house,” Aryan said. “I like building Lego sets, dissembling them and making new things out of them. Like right now, I’m building a boat out of Legos.”
Aryan thought it was a “cool idea” when Maribeth Brown — coordinator of Kennedy-Powell Elementary School’s Project Lead The Way Launch program — introduced him to the concept of bringing a robotics club to his school.
Brown absolutely loved the opportunity to introduce science, technology, engineering and mathematics-based learning to these students.
“To introduce them to robotics and STEM-based projects is fantastic,” Brown said. “Robotics is something that gets them interested in (STEM) at an early age. A lot of these kids don’t have access to any of this at home, so if we can get them excited about STEM projects … they’ll know what they might want to do when they get to high school and even college.”
Students in the club have the program to work with VEX IQ materials — a branch of the VEX Robotics brand that develops plastic construction systems tailor made for elementary and middle school students.
Aryan and the rest of the club are currently constructing a “Clawbot IQ,” which they nicknamed “Iron Forge.”
“It’s my favorite thing we’ve built so far and it took us just two class periods to build,” Aryan said.
His teammate Jeremiah Anderson, 10, agreed with him, but said “the programming part is pretty hard.”
Jeremiah and the rest Aryan’s teammates will eventually help him program the robot with a computer so that it can perform desired actions without the use of a wireless remote.
Brown can see the children’s faces light up when they work with these materials and she hopes to take a pair of teams to a VEX IQ Challenge — a robotics competition presented by the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation.
“If we go to a competition, I would take a multi-level group,” Brown said. “I want to take two teams, so that can be anywhere between four and five students per team.”
Aryan has already expressed an interest in competing in one of these competitions.
“A lot of the students look at this club right now and just think about how this is so much fun … and how can I be a part of it,” Brown said. “That’s the whole idea behind the Project Lead The Way Launch program. And robotics club is just another way to get them interested in (STEM).”