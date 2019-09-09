BELTON — A Milam County fugitive captured in Temple briefly escaped custody Saturday while at the hospital.
Chad Lee Bankston, 42, of Hutto, claimed he had a wrist injury, and Bell County Jail medical staff decided to send him to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for further examination, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said Monday.
Bankston was in leg irons attached to the hospital bed when he told a Bell County deputy that he needed to use the bathroom. Once released from the hospital bed, Bankston allegedly ran and successfully escaped from the exam room, Cruz said.
He was captured by hospital security staff and deputies at an apartment complex behind the hospital.
Bankston previously told a woman, Jennifer Adele Blye, he was “not going to jail” and planned to “shoot it out” with law enforcement officers if they tried to arrest him.
Prior to Bankston’s capture at Buc-ee’s, previous Crime Stoppers post warned people not to try to apprehend Bankston and told them to call law enforcement agencies.
Bell County Sheriff’s Department is pursuing an escape charge against Bankston, who already has a long list of charges against him. The case was with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office Monday for review, according to Cruz.
Bonds for Bankston, back in the jail, on Monday totaled $352,500.
Eight felony charges have been filed against Bankston, plus three third-degree felony holds are listed on his inmate page. He has one Class A misdemeanor charge based on his Aug. 26 attempt to evade law enforcement officers at the Buc-ee’s in Temple.
Bankston was wanted for multiple theft and burglary charges out of Milam County.
After his capture, stolen equipment from a Thorndale property was located and totaled more than $100,000. He is charged with previously stealing vehicles and heavy equipment.
Charges include forgery of a financial instrument, possession of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance more than four grams but less than 200 grams, burglary of a habitation, two counts of burglary of a building, and three counts of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.