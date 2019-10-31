KILLEEN - A 19-year-old man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night on Old FM 440 Road and a 48-year-old man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night on Reese Creek Road, according to Killeen Police.
Killeen Police Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Old FM 440 Road about 9:50 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located a man lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
The victim was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. The victim's name has been withheld pending the notification of his next of kin.
Anyone who has information about the shooting on Old FM 440 is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Reese Creek Road incident
Officers also were dispatched at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of Reese Creek Road in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim and possible kidnapping.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a female in the home and the suspect were involved in a disturbance. A male resident intervened and was shot by the suspect. The suspect then forced the female into his vehicle and fled the area. The female was later released in Round Rock.
The 48-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 9:33 p.m. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
Through the investigation, a suspect was identified and apprehended and is currently in Killeen City Jail. As of Wednesday night, charges are pending a review of the case by the Bell County District Attorney's Office.
The Killeen Police Homicide Department Unit continues to investigate this incident and more information will be released as it becomes available.