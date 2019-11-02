In spite of the cold, the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum had a relatively good attendance on Saturday for Part of the Art Family Day, said Jordan Kinsler, development assistant.
The idea was to teach the children “a little bit about different art forms and let them get creative,” she said. Activities included mosaics, coloring pages, sculpting, water coloring and building a bridge out of Popsicle sticks.
Rachel Davis-Lopez of Bruceville-Eddy said her daughter, Emberlee, 7, was on her third water color at the Temple Public Library table.
“She likes coloring,” she said.
Cassi Coates, the library’s outreach coordinator, oversaw the water coloring of three famous works of art: Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa,” Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” and Edward Munch’s “The Scream.” She had the children color a piece of plastic, spray water on it, and press it onto the picture.
“Everybody can do it,” she said.
The library staff does various children’s programming, she said. They also take library resources to nursing homes and senior centers.
Fiona Reicherts, program chairman for the Temple Children’s Museum, said their exhibit was based on Leonardo da Vinci.
“We just wanted to showcase how there’s art in everything,” she said. “He was not only a painter but a scholar and an inventor.”
It was recently in the news about da Vinci designing a bridge, she said. An MIT student looked into the 500-year-old design and said it was workable and would have been the longest bridge of its time.
“So we thought bridge-building would be an interesting activity for the kids to do,” Reicherts said. “There’s art in design.”
The children were using Popsicle sticks and play dough to make their own little bridges, and had a handout to guide them.
“We also have mirror writing,” she said. “You try to write backwards, and then you hold it up to a mirror.”
She said da Vinci was left-handed but ambidextrous, and would sometimes write from right to left.
If the children wanted, they could sculpt whatever they wanted to with the play dough, she said. The table also had blue blocks for the smaller children, she said, but some of the older ones ended up playing with them too.
Genevieve Stockburger, education coordinator for the railroad museum, worked at a table for free-style art. The children applied washable paint on 5X7-inch white canvas.
“It doesn’t stick to canvas very well, but the kids are having fun with it,” she said.
Children could get a free lollipop and a toothbrush at the table of Rodeo Dental, which opens in Temple on Dec. 4, said Carmen Pena, outreach coordinator. She showed them a plastic set of teeth, and could remove some to emphasize the results of poor brushing.