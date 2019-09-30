An attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old boy allegedly happened Sunday night at the Family Dollar on South First Street.
A woman and her grandson were at the store at about 10 p.m. when a silver vehicle pulled up beside her vehicle. A black man she didn’t know got out of the silver vehicle and walked up to the grandmother’s vehicle, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
The man, who wore a black hoodie, reportedly reached into the back seat of the grandmother’s vehicle and tried to pull the boy out of it. However, he couldn’t, and the grandmother was able to get away in her vehicle, Weems.
A witness to the attempted kidnapping said the silver vehicle had several people in it, and one looked like he pointed a long gun out the vehicle window as it sped away.
The case is active, according to Weems.