Interstate 35 construction in Temple is mostly complete, but pavement problems persist in Bell County and nearby areas.
Despite efforts to improve conditions all along I-35, Central Texas motorists are still experiencing some rough road conditions along the highway as new projects have started.
One of the major problems that Temple residents have reported is the continued long wait times at the intersection of West Adams Avenue and the east I-35 frontage road near downtown.
Ken Roberts, Waco district spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation, said agency has previously tried to correct the timing on the light at West Adams and I-35, but the issue is still ongoing.
“We are still working with the city of Temple to address the timing (of the lights),” Roberts said.
Motorists traveling along I-35 have also pointed out rough road conditions, parts of which have recently been resurfaced by TxDOT.
Rough road conditions have been reported near south Loop 363 at I-35; near Midway Drive; and in areas near Jarrell.
Roberts said, however, that TxDOT was not currently aware of any problems in the area.
“I am sure we are probably looking at that, but that is a brand new resurface,” Roberts said. “We started there at the southern end of Temple and went south to the (Interstate 14) interchange on both the main lanes and the frontage roads.”
Although there are problems along the road, the area of I-35 between Temple and Jarrell has seen work on a few projects, including the demolition of the old County Road 305 bridge north of Jarrell.
The demolition, which occurred last weekend, was is part of a $7.7 million project to reconstruct the bridge to be taller and wider.
“This $7.7 million project addresses mobility and safety by replacing the narrow County Road 305 bridge over I-35 with a taller and wider bridge and realigning an important county road,” TxDOT Deputy District Engineer Kevin Dickey said in a news release. “Improvements like these will make it easier and safer for people to get around this growing community.”
In Temple, TxDOT is building a new welcome monument to greet those coming into the city. Roberts said that this monument will be located near north Loop 363 and I-35.
TxDOT is also continuing its final striping operations as well as the installation of overhead and small signs.