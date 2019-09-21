BELTON — Central Texas high school students and their parents will get an opportunity to ask questions and gather information at the annual Cen-Tex College and Career Night.
The free event will run 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Bell County Expo Center Garth Arena, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Students from school districts in Temple, Belton, Killeen, Copperas Cove and other Central Texas cities will attend the event.
Students can meet with representatives from more than 100 colleges, including community colleges, universities, technical schools and the military, to get information about admissions requirements, costs and the application process.
The event also includes information sessions on the Texas common application and the financial aid process.