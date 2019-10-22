BELTON — Nine Belton High School seniors recently earned national recognition for their performance on the PSAT.
The Belton Independent School District board of trustees Monday evening honored the nine current students and one former student.
“Shining the spotlight on each of these exceptional students is important. Their individual accomplishments on the PSAT are impressive,” interim Superintendent Robin Battershell said. “Their success exemplifies the district’s focus on stretching our highest-achieving academic students and our mission to provide an education that challenges all of our students to excel.”
There were three groups: National Merit Semifinalists, National Merit Commended Scholars and National Hispanic Scholars.
Senior Joshua Bledsoe and former Belton High School student Rohan Sami — who recently moved out of Texas — were named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
“To qualify as a National Merit Semifinalists, Bledsoe and Sami’s high scores on the PSAT placed them in the top 1 percent of more than 1.6 million students who took the test last fall,” district spokesman Josh Wucher said. “As the next step in the scholarship competition, Bledsoe and Sami will submit essays, recommendations and additional test scores to the National Merit Scholarship Corp.”
Bledsoe plans to attend Rice University or the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to major in bionanotechnology. Sami plans to study biochemistry and math at either the University of Texas at Austin or Texas A&M University.
Finalists in the National Merit competition will be announced next spring, Wucher said.
Seniors Dean Biava, Sydney Hunt, Gayathri Devi Thirunavukkarasu and Euni Wu were named National Merit Commended Scholars. Students who earn this honor are ranked in the top 5 percent of the nation for their PSAT scores, according to a news release.
“While commended scholars do not continue on and compete for National Merit Scholarships, they are often candidates for scholarships sponsored by other organizations,” Wucher said.
Hunt, the National Honor Society president, plans to attend Texas A&M or the Georgia Institute of Technology to study industrial engineering and neuroscience.
Biava wants to study biomedical engineering at either Rice or Texas A&M.
Thirunavukkarasu plans to major in engineering at either Carnegie Mellon University or UT-Austin.
Wu also wants to study engineering. He hopes to attend UT-Austin, the California Institute of Technology, Harvard University or MIT.
Seniors Miranda Davila, Gabriela Hansen, Jonah Jimenez, Elizabeth Moctezuma-Manzanero and Biava were named National Hispanic Scholars.
“Hispanic or Latino juniors who take the PSAT … can apply for academic recognition as part of the College Board’s National Hispanic Recognition Program,” Wucher said, adding that about 5,000 earn this honor annually. “While there is not a scholarship competition associated with this designation, colleges and universities do use this program to identify academic exceptional Hispanic and Latino students.”
Davila wants to seek a career in pediatric medicine and plans to attend Abilene Christian University.
Hansen plans to attend Texas A&M to major in biomedical sciences so she can work in veterinary medicine.
Moctezuma-Manzanero wants to study fiber science and apparel at either UT-Austin or Cornell University.
