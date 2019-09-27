CAMERON — A man and woman allegedly involved in many thefts and burglaries were indicted Thursday by a Milam County grand jury.
Chad Lee Bankston, 42, of Hutto, and Jennifer Adele Blye, 34, of Elgin, were both indicted for theft between $2,500 and $30,000 and burglary of a building.
Bankston was indicted on two counts of burglary of a building, one count each of forgery and burglary of a habitation and three counts of theft between $2,500 and $30,000.
The grand jury indicted Blye on two counts each of burglary of a building and theft between $2,500 and $30,000.
Bankston is charged with multiple charges out of Milam County. He was a fugitive who was located Aug. 26 at the Buc-ee’s in Temple. After he was caught on the southbound side of Interstate 35, more than $100,000 in equipment stolen from a Thorndale property was located. He is charged with previously stealing vehicles and heavy equipment.
He briefly escaped custody at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple while he was checked for a wrist injury he claimed he had. Bankston told a Bell County deputy he needed to use the bathroom, so the leg irons attached to the hospital bed were released. He reportedly ran and escaped from the exam room. Hospital security staff and deputies found and captured him at an apartment complex behind the hospital.
Blye was allegedly Bankston’s accomplice. She told law enforcement officers Bankston told her he was “not going to jail” and planned to “shoot it out” if anyone tried to arrest him.
Miguel Paredes-Malagon
Miguel Paredes-Malagon, 39, of Grand Saline, was indicted for two second-degree felonies, sexual assault and indecency with a child by contact.
Paredes-Malagon allegedly in 2012 sexually forced himself onto a woman in her home. She claimed the abuse was mainly verbal and physical until the night he reportedly sexually assaulted her.
Another complainant on Aug. 6 told officers someone she knew very well climbed into bed with her and inappropriately touched her, an affidavit said.
Colton Brady Coufal
Indicted for criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 was Colton Brady Coufal, 23, of Cameron.
Coufal allegedly broke out four windows and a sliding glass door from a house on County Road 217. He also broke a vacuum cleaner, plant pots, a TV and damaged an air-conditioning unit, an affidavit said.
The homeowner said Coufal was very mad because he didn’t have any money in his bank account. The owner said she wanted to file charges.
Coufal was seen at the scene when a Milam County deputy arrived, according to the affidavit.
Curtis Colton Chavis
Curtis Colton Chavis, 31, of Milano, was indicted for deadly conduct after he allegedly fired a bullet from a cap gun and hit a man in the leg.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Chavis claimed he fired a shot at the ground near a man as a warning shot on Aug. 30. He said he didn’t shoot him on purpose unless the bullet ricocheted from the ground and hit the man. The shot was fired at 205 San Andreas in Rockdale.
When a Rockdale Police officer talked to the victim Sept. 25, the victim gave him the medical proof from his hospital visit. It was confirmed a .22 caliber bullet was inside the victim’s leg, the affidavit said.
The victim didn’t want to give a statement because he was afraid of retaliation from Chavis, the Rockdale Police officer said.
The grand jury issued a total of 64 true bills.