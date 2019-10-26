Karen Vaughn, bestselling author of “World Changer: A Mother’s Story,” spoke to Central Texas Christian School’s student body Tuesday, detailing her son’s dedication to both God and his country.
She detailed how 38 people were killed on Aug. 6, 2011, when a U.S. CH-47D military helicopter was shot down during transport in Afghanistan. Vaughn’s son, Navy Chief Special Warfare Operator Aaron Carson Vaughn, was among the casualties. He was 30 years old.
“People have asked me over and over, ‘Is America worth it?’” Vaughn said. “‘Was it worth your only son?’ And my answer is resoundingly, absolutely, positively yes. The American way of life is worth the sacrifice. It always has been and I pray to God it always will be — that we will always be a society worthy of this kind of sacrifice.”
The occupants of the helicopter, which operated under the call sign “Extortion 17,” were victims of the single largest one-day loss of life in the history of naval special warfare during the entire war on terror, Vaughn said.
Vaughn passionately described her son’s death as the greatest loss she has ever suffered in life, but expressed how his relationship with God had strengthened her over the years.
“He was the kind of guy to have birthday parties and sleepovers so he could hold his friends captive to tell them about Jesus,” Vaughn said. “Aaron never tried to be cool. He never tried to fit in. But he was cool and he did fit in, because he was himself all the time.”
Vaughn proceeded to share an anecdote of a physically and emotionally painful time during her son’s youth.
He tore his anterior cruciate ligament for the second time in high school during a game of pick-up basketball with friends. He was taken to the same renowned surgeon who performed his first surgery, but the Vaughn family was hit with some heart-breaking news.
His doctor detailed how there was just no chance of repairing his knee, and how he would likely require a brace in order to stabilize it.
“There was just too much damage, and he went on to explain how the joint was literally demolished,” Vaughn said. “Then he said these words that I will never forget. ‘Aaron will spend the rest of his life somewhat handicapped and he will never do anything physical again without the use of a special brace.’”
However, those words did not stop Aaron Vaughn from pursuing his dream of becoming a member of the Navy Sea, Air and Land Teams. On his 21st birthday, he stopped by the Navy recruiter’s office on his way home from work and joined the “SEAL Challenge Contract.”
He defeated the odds and became one of 300 active Navy SEAL members — all without an inch of tape on his knee.
“Over and over again, we would have these conversations where he would say, ‘Mom, I can’t believe God let me do this,’” Vaughn said.
Even orthopedic surgeons with knowledge of his story can’t believe it, Karen Vaughn said.
She shared his story of passion, compassion and determination to let CTCS students know that God created their lives with a purpose.
“I’m not telling you to put on a uniform,” Vaughn said. “I’m telling you to be civilly engaged. Be part of the solutions to what’s wrong with our country. (Aaron) would tell you to understand that you were created for a purpose.”
These words resonated with several students in the audience.
“It just really it close to home, since I come from a Navy family,” junior Connor Ling said later. “We have a lot of military families within our student population, and I know it’s hitting all of them hard. This story shows that we need to bring people closer to Christ.”
Ling also expressed how Vaughn’s story will help students without a connection to the military better understand the life of a military family.
“It makes it more personable to them, because they might not have that personal connection to our military and so this story of his death will make it more personable to them,” he said.
Senior Caroline Sewell found Vaughn’s story incredibly inspiring.
“I thought it was incredibly cool she was talking to students as a parent and from a parent’s perspective,” Sewell said. “We obviously won’t fully understand that until we become a parent, but it just made me consider my own relationship with my parents a lot. They want me to be happy in what I do and do everything for the Lord. It really allowed me to reflect on how everything I do matters so much.”