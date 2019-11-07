BELTON — A Vietnam veteran will tell his tale as a POW survivor Friday.
Col. Thomas “Jerry” Curtis, a Vietnam veteran who spent seven and a half years at a prisoner of war camp called the “Hanoi Hilton,” will speak at 10 a.m. at the Grand Avenue Theater, 2809 Oakmark Drive.
Curtis, a rescue helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War, was shot down in the northern part of the country and captured by hostile forces. During his years in captivity he was subject to a wide variety of torture from his captures and the environment.
In total, Curtis spent 2,703 days in his five foot by seven foot prison cell in the Hỏa Lò Prison. He was later released as part of Operation Homecoming on Feb. 12, 1973.
In addition to presentations about his time in captivity, Curtis also has had a biography of his experiences called “Under the Cover of Light: The Extraordinary Story of USAF COL Thomas “Jerry” Curtis’s 7 1/2 -Year Captivity in North Vietnam.”