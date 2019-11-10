Lone Star Circle of Care, a federally qualified health center operating a network of 21 Texas health clinics for the medically underserved, is opening a clinic in Temple on Monday.
This new community health center will increase access to pediatrics, family medicine and integrated behavioral health care in Bell County.
The 5,440-square-foot site will open at 2112 S.W. H.K. Dodgen Loop, Suite 110, in Temple Towne Center, and is on the front lines of health care delivery for the uninsured and medically underserved.
The clinic will open with pediatric providers. Family medicine staff will be added in January.
Once at full capacity, this health center will have seven providers — two family medicine, two pediatric, and three behavioral health — two therapists and one psychiatrist.
Lone Star Circle of Care Clinic in Temple will have 12 medical exam rooms and three behavioral health offices.
Lone Star Circle of Care was one of only 77 health centers in the country selected for New Access Point funding awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration.
This funding will allow Lone Star Circle of Care to offer comprehensive primary care, including chronic disease management services, in Temple. The New Access Point funding will increase access to health care for more than 400,000 new patients in the U.S., including an estimated 6,000 patients to be served annually by Lone Star Circle of Care at Temple once fully operational.
“Access to a health care home is the first step in addressing health disparities to prevent, treat, and manage physical and behavioral health related conditions,” Lone Star Circle of Care Executive Officer Rhonda Mundhenk said. “We are committed to bringing affordable, accessible health care to Bell, Coryell and Milam County families.”
The New Access Point grant is annual reoccurring funding to support operations at the site. Lone Star Circle of Care also generates revenue from billing private and public health plans, along with payments associated with its sliding fee schedule for uninsured patients. With the combination of New Access Point funding and patient revenue, Lone Star Circle of Care projects the clinic will remain financially sustainable long term.
The clinic will operate 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To schedule an appointment at Lone Star Circle of Care at Temple, patients may call 877-800-5722. Most insurances and public programs are accepted. For patients with no insurance, a sliding fee scale based on household income and size is available.
For those who qualify, Lone Star Circle of Care Executive Officer Rhonda Mundhenk said, clinic staff can assist with enrollment in Medicaid, CHIP, Marketplace, SNAP and other programs.
Founded in 2001 in Georgetown, Lone Star Circle of Care is a federally qualified community health center providing accessible patient centered healthcare for its Texas neighbors said Mundhenk. Lone Star Circle of Care currently serves over 89,000 patients, providing adults, seniors, and children with primary care, women’s health and OB/GYN, psychiatry and behavioral health, general dentistry, optometry and pharmacy services.
Lone Star Circle of Care is a registered 501(c)3 Texas nonprofit corporation. For information, visit www.lonestarcares.org.