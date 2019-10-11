A Temple High School student reportedly kidnapped Thursday morning had minor injuries after his harrowing experience.
The student said he was waiting for the bus by himself between 6:30-7:30 a.m. when four black males got out of a silver sedan, forced him to get into it and drove away, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Thursday.
The boy, whose age was not released by Temple Police to protective the victim’s identity, according to Weems, was near West Avenue O and South Ninth Street when the males allegedly forced him into the car.
Temple Independent School District spokesman Christian Hernandez couldn’t discuss any student-specific information because students are protected under Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, he said Friday.
The kidnappers reportedly took the boy to a rural area south of Little River-Academy, and that is where he escaped. Railroad employees found him and called the police, Weems said.
Officers are still working to find out how the boy escaped his captors.
Temple Police officers kept a close eye Friday during the bus stop times.
Temple Police Department can’t speculate on whether this incident and another reported Sept. 29 by a grandmother are related, Weems said.
Both the September report and the one Thursday said the kidnappers were in a silver car, and both cars had several occupants in both case reports.
The intended victim of the alleged Sept. 29 incident was a 5-year-old boy, and it happened at a Temple Family Dollar store.
The 5-year-old’s mother, Tahshera Savage, said Friday on Facebook it sounds like the attempted kidnapping of her son and the newest incident could have been done by the same people.
A black man approached the vehicle in the parking lot, reportedly reached into the back seat, grabbed the boy by the throat and shirt and tried to pull him out of the car, the boy’s mother told the Telegram.
In that instance, the grandmother held onto the boy and quickly drove away.
No suspects have been named in the attempted kidnapping, Weems said.
If anyone has information about these two cases, they are asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.