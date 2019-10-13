A block party fundraiser was held Sunday in the 1500 block of South 35th Street, the neighborhood where two children died on Sept. 29.
“We’re here trying to raise money for funeral expenses for the family,” said Blanca Ortiz, case manager in the Family Violence Unit of Aware Central Texas.
Aware personnel met with the children’s grandmother two weeks ago, and the woman was in distress over the funeral expenses, Ortiz said.
“So as a neighborhood we all got together to see what we could do,” she said.
Down the street, Cristina Duran and other neighbors were selling cheese enchilada plates for $8. Others were selling snow cones.
“This is our neighborhood,” Duran said. “We are raising money to help. It’s hosted by our whole neighborhood. We’ve all done it together.”
It’s usually a quiet neighborhood, she said.
“We had planned a National Night Out Oct. 1, but the event was Sept. 29,” she said.
She was referring to a 1-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy who were found dead during a welfare check by the Temple Police Department. Two girls, age 4 and 6, were found alive in the home, as was their mother.
The woman was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. The two girls were placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.
Bell County Comic Con sent three costumed characters: Dominic Garcia, as Mario; Traci Sundberg, as Carnage; and Marty Vasquez, as Snow White.
“We enjoy being out and helping the community as much as we can,” Garcia said.
Kaye Cathey, treasurer for Priceless Beginnings, came to the block party, accompanied by her friend, Ed Schroeder.
“We thought we ought to come out and support this,” she said.
Aware Central Texas helps families who might be suffering from domestic abuse, she said, and has aided Priceless Beginnings. The new organization’s mission is to provide camp scholarships for children impacted by domestic violence.