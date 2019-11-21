A blood drive to replenish critically low supplies will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple.
The Carter BloodCare mobile bus will be set up behind the hospital’s emergency department in the parking lot.
Carter BloodCare and Central Texas Veterans Health Care System are issuing an urgent appeal for all blood types. Current blood reserves are at critically low levels, with many types at less than a one-day supply. Rh negative blood types, especially type O negative used for emergencies, are dangerously low. Every three seconds, there is a person in need of blood. It just takes one pint of blood to save up to three lives.
“It is important as a community that we sustain our own blood supply as much as possible,” a news release said. “Blood has a shelf life and cannot be manufactured. It only comes from volunteers. Carter BloodCare encourages all our community members to give blood at a donation center or community blood drive near you. Giving blood is rewarding. It benefits every person involved. Either your life is enriched by volunteering or someone’s life is saved by your donation.
“You can make a difference this holiday season with your donation, the ultimate gift of life.”