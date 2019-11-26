The Temple Police Department wants motorists to know about downtown parking rules and has extended its educational campaign until mid-December.
Ticketing will begin after the educational campaign ends in mid-December, police spokesman Chris Christoff said Tuesday.
A civilian parking attendant will patrol downtown to monitor parking safety and accessibility for residents and visitors, Christoff said.
Downtown parking rules include:
• 2 Hour Parking signs that indicate zones where enforcement will occur
• Vehicles must be parked within the lines of a parking spot
• No backing into angled parking spots
• Parallel parking spots require right-side tires to be within 18 inches of the curb
• Parking in/blocking alleyways is prohibited
• Parking in loading zones is prohibited
• Parking in valet zones is prohibited
Tickets for parking violations include $15 for overparking in a 2-hour zone. Double parking is a $20 fine. Fines increase if they are paid after the due date.
The department encourages people to refer to Chapter 37, Article 4 of the city of Temple Code of Ordinances to become familiar with the specifics on parking in the downtown area.
For more information, visit https://www.templetx.gov/2842/Downtown-Parking-Enforcement.