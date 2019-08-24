BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — A man reportedly died Friday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as Texas Rangers were conducting an investigation.
Several news outlets reported the man who died as Marlin Police Chief Nathan Lee Sodek. A representative of the Falls County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that information.
Marlin's mayor, Carolyn Lofon, posted on Facebook: "Sending my sincerest condolences to the family of our Police Chief, Nathan Sodek, his department, and the City of Marlin on today. I would also like to acknowledge my sympathy to the alleged victim associated with this tragic turn of events. We are in mourning for all at this time. Please keep the City of Marlin in prayer today and in the days to come."
Sodek was a 2007 graduate of Temple High School, Temple Independent School District spokesman Christian Hernandez confirmed.
Sodek began his law enforcement as a correctional officer in 2008, according to a biography posted on the Marlin Police Department website.
Sodek attended the McLennan Community College Law Enforcement Academy.
In March 2013, Sodek became an officer for the Rosebud Police Department. He was later a patrol sergeant and then appointed interim police chief.
He joined the Marlin Police Department in August 2017 as a Criminal Investigation Division detective. On Oct. 18, 2018, Sodek was appointed interim police chief after the department’s top cop retired.
Sodek was appointed chief of the Marlin department on Nov. 24, 2018.
Sgt. Ryan Howard of the Texas Department of Public Safety said the man involved in the investigation in the 100 block of Soules Circle committed suicide. He directed further questions to the city of Marlin, which did not answer a request for comment.
Justice of the Peace W.H. Peterson of McLennan County said he performed a death inquest and ordered an autopsy.