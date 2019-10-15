LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — Academy Independent School District Superintendent Billy Harlan said Tuesday the investigation into a teacher wasn’t criminal in nature.
However, it was “worthy of an administrative investigation at this point,” Harlan said.
An Academy Elementary School teacher was put on paid administrative leave, he said Thursday, but wouldn’t reveal her identity.
He told Telegram reporter Friday that the teacher had been with the district for three years.
A school resource officer removed the teacher from campus, Little River-Academy Police Chief Frank Poole confirmed.
Harlan didn’t respond to a Telegram question that asked if district employees and parents were notified by administration or, if they weren’t, why not.
Little River-Academy Mayor Drew Lanham heard rumors about who the teacher was, but wouldn’t discuss the incident.
“It doesn’t surprise me one bit,” Lanham said. “I think the safety of our kids in school should be protected.”