A group of new vehicles will soon be hitting Temple streets, though these will be equipped with sirens, ladders and hoses.
The Temple City Council voted unanimously Thursday evening to buy 12 new police vehicles and a new ladder fire truck. Combined, the purchases will cost the city over $1.96 million.
The new vehicles are mainly part of the city’s effort to replace aging vehicles. Replacement of the vehicles was a part of the city’s 6-year fiscal plan presented earlier this year.
Temple Fire and Rescue will be replacing their current No. 6 fire truck with a new, $1.29 million aerial platform ladder truck.
While the City Council approved the purchase of the new ladder truck Thursday, Temple Fire & Rescue will not receive the truck for an estimated 10 months. This delay is due to the truck needing to be designed, and the finer points decided upon, before construction of the vehicle can take place.
“The current truck that we are replacing is a 1997 95-foot (platform truck) that we have had for a few years now,” Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles said. “It is becoming more and more undependable, and more expensive to maintain, so we are looking at upgrading that to some newer technology.”
The new truck will be housed at the Central Fire Station at 210 N. Third St., with the ladder truck located at that station being moved to Fire Station No. 6 in North Temple.
Most of the police department’s new vehicles will be replacements for aging units, with only one of the vehicles being replaced due to being totaled in an accident. The total cost of these 12 new vehicles will be over $666,000.
Of the new vehicles, 11 will be 2020 Ford Interceptor law enforcement vehicles, with the final purchase being a 2020 Ford crew cab pickup to be used for a K9 officer.
“The city of Temple is always making sure we have the best, most updated equipment for our first responders and our law enforcement officials,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. “We want to make sure we are constantly putting in the money for capital improvements on all of their equipment to make sure we are providing the proper services and safest possible response time for our residents.”