General Mills announced a voluntary national recall of 5-pound bags of its Gold Medal unbleached all purpose flour with a better if used by date of September 6, 2020, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The recall is being issued for the potential presence of E. coli O26 which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.
This recall is being issued out of an abundance of care as General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product.
This recall only affects this one date code of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour five-pound bags. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall.
Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.