CAMERON — A 68-year-old Rockdale man was sentenced last week in Milam County to five years in prison for a parole revocation after he was originally convicted of horse theft.
George Harold Grayson was also ordered to pay $23,159.30 in restitution and a $2,500 fine after he pleaded true to his parole revocation, according to the Milam County records from the District Attorney’s Office.
It’s still not known if one horse died and was buried in a Gause property — as Grayson previously told a horse’s owner — or what happened to a second horse since the remains of that horse were never located.
One horse was a roan mare, 10 years old, named Ashley. The second horse was a gray gelding, Gypsy, was about six years old. The combined value of the horses was about $5,000.
Grayson was hired by the owner to care for and train the horses since about April 2016, an arrest affidavit said. The owner tried for several months to get an update on his horses, but Grayson wouldn’t return his calls.
Someone was hired to find out what happened to the horses because the owner was hospitalized for medical reasons. The landowner who had the property where the horses were housed by Grayson said he hadn’t seen the horses in several months, and Grayson wouldn’t return the landowner’s calls, either, according to the affidavit.
Finally, Grayson told the landowner one horse was sick and died. He said he took him and buried him on the Gause property, and he said he also took the other horse there. The other horse wasn’t found. Grayson reportedly told the landowner he covered the dead horse with lye.
Grayson then said on March 7, 2017, one horse died of colic about two months before that, and the other horse was missing for two weeks. He later said he found the missing horse and it was dead.
The owner of the horses, the landowner and Grayson looked and found a dead horse, but there was no proof it was the owner’s, the affidavit said. It appeared that horse had been dead for “quite some time.”
The investigator found Grayson had several arrests for theft and couldn’t prove the horses were on his property. He was charged with the third-degree felony and indicted in June.
Grayson was also indicted in July for the possession of a controlled substance less than one gram in a drug-free zone.
When a Rockdale Police officer went June 22 to serve several warrants from the Milam County Sheriff’s Office on Grayson at the Budget Inn in Rockdale, Grayson was found and arrested. During a search at the police department, a plastic baggy with a clear substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine was found in Grayson’s shorts. It weighed less than one gram, and he allegedly had the meth within 1,000 feet of the Rockdale Elementary School, another affidavit said.