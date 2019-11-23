Temple resident Tom Waller and his siblings have known for quite some time their uncle was dead. It had just taken the family 75 years to finally find out his final resting place.
The difficulty in finding the grave of Waller’s uncle was mainly due to him having been on one of 52 lost submarines that were still missing since World War II. Waller’s uncle, Lt. Franklin Hotchkiss McKelvey Jr., served on the Navy submarine USS Grayback I when it was sunk in 1944.
Although the military had the coordinates for where the Grayback should have gone down, a mistaken translation of these Japanese records caused those searching to look about 100 miles away from the true site.
McKelvey joined the U.S. Navy as a submarine engineer in 1942 after the United States joined World War II and worked on the Grayback as the assistant electrical and engineering officer.
The Grayback was on its 10th mission in the Pacific when it was sunk by two Japanese bombers who spotted the ship as it surfaced. Japanese reports of the encounter said the ship exploded instantly and promptly sank after being bombed by the two planes.
“(The submarines) were not nuclear powered,” Waller said. “They had to come up at least once every 24 hours to snorkel and to take in fresh air.”
For his service, and because he was lost at sea, Illinois native McKelvey was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals.
While the Grayback was discovered in June of this year by a group called the Lost 52 Project, it was not until Nov. 10 the group officially announced the discovery. The Grayback was the fifth ship the group has discovered out of nine ships found; a total of 52 submarines were lost.
Waller said he never knew his uncle personally because he was born in 1946, two years after his uncle died.
Most of what Waller knows about his uncle comes from what older family members, including his sister, could tell him over the years. While the loss of his uncle was never particularly hard on Waller, he said the rest of the family took it really hard.
“My sister knew, and met, Uncle Franklin, but just a little bit because she was born in 1937,” Waller said. “I was born in 1946, and he was already gone. All I have is memories about what I have been told and what I’ve learned. Apparently, it was devastating to my grandmother, and she never really got over it.”
Waller and his two living siblings are some of McKelvey’s only living relatives, with his mother being his uncle’s only sibling.
In 1968 Waller also joined the Navy as an aircraft mechanic. He would stay with the Navy for 27 years until he retired as a chief petty officer. He said the memories of what happened to his uncle were still lingering for some of his family, because his mother made him promise not to work on submarines before he enlisted.
“When my family learned that I had gone down and enlisted, the only thing that came out of my mother was ‘Don’t join the sub service,’” Waller said.
During his time in the Navy, Waller said he remembers being in the previously thought location of the Grayback’s sinking and asking the pilot to fly over the direct spot.
“While I was operating out of the Philippines and Okinawa, Japan, we would go out on patrol and I had the coordinates with me,” Waller said. “One time we were flying in the area (of the submarine), and I asked the plane commander if we could mark on top of these coordinates. So at least I was on what they thought was the site, and flew over it and said a prayer.”
Waller said he learned of the discovery early last week after his older brother, Dave, saw the announcement of the ship’s discovery.
The discovery of the ship spurred Waller and his two siblings to start going back through the family memorabilia and their memories of their uncle, to find out more about him.
Waller, who inherited many of the family documents, dug out many of his uncle’s military documents from his garage after he heard the news.
Going forward, Waller expects the ship to remain at the bottom of the ocean and be treated as an underwater memorial to those who died there. Waller said he could see the deck gun of the ship or its plaque possibly being salvaged even if the whole ship wouldn’t be able to be raised.