A Temple motorcyclist who evaded officers twice by speeding on General Bruce Drive was arrested Monday, police said.
Hassan Abdullah, 26, allegedly fled from Temple Police stops at high speeds on the Interstate 35 frontage road, spokesman Cody Weems said Tuesday.
The first attempted stop was on May 24 in the 100 block of North General Bruce Drive. The motorcyclist was going 73 mph in a 40 mph zone. The officer used his lights and the rider slowed down but didn’t stop. The rider went southbound on General Bruce Drive at a high rate of speed, so the officer terminated the pursuit, Weems said.
The officer said the rider matched a description of Abdullah, who was arrested May 16 for driving with an invalid license.
A motorcyclist on June 4 fled once again from a traffic stop in the 2800 block of South General Bruce Drive. He matched Abdullah’s description, according to Weems.
The warrant for Abdullah’s arrest was issued Aug. 13 for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Abdullah, who also goes by Hassah Abdulkh, was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday with bond set at $10,000, jail records indicated.