The Temple VA goes smoke free Tuesday, part of a nationwide effort to eliminate smoking on the grounds of veteran health care facilities.
The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, along with the entire Veterans Health Administration, is changing its smoking policy to further the system’s commitment to provide a safe and healthy environment for patients, visitors, vendors, volunteers, contractors and employees, according to a news release.
The policy covers all smoking material including but not limited to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, and e-cigarettes.
“This new policy is consistent as an important element of improving our health care system,” the release said
Patients, visitors, vendors, volunteers, contractors and employees are strongly encouraged to leave all smoking materials at home, the release said.
“To reduce the risk of ignition near oxygen or other flammable gases used in our facility, some areas may require materials to be stored during their visit,” the release said.
CTVHCS offers smoking cessation classes for veterans and employees interested in quitting smoking. If you would like more information about smoking cessation, please contact Veterans Health Education at 254-743 0433 and ask for Bonnie or Nancy.
For additional resources, visit www.cdc.gov/tobacco/quit_smoking/index.htm.