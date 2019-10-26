In observance of Make a Difference Day, two civic organizations — Altrusa International in Temple and Keep Temple Beautiful — reached out Saturday to meet the needs of people in the community.
Altrusa marked the day by serving breakfast, playing bingo and passing out gifts to senior citizens at Rose Hall, 107 N. Ninth St. Keep Temple Beautiful led a coalition of volunteers in neighborhood cleanup and repairs in the 800 block of South Seventh Street.
Carol White, president of Altrusa International in Temple, welcomed about 55 residents from the Kyle Hotel, Golden Haven Apartments and Graham Hall, all part of the housing consortium. Most of the guests went through a serving line for a breakfast of egg casserole, muffins, banana bread and fruit. Volunteers brought drinks and plates to some of the tables.
“The people are very appreciative,” White said. “We’re going to send them home with a big bag of goodies.”
Their gifts included a blanket, hat and gloves, toiletries and books, she said.
“Literacy is our foundation,” she said. “We purchase a lot of books.”
About 20 Altrusans helped at the breakfast. Others prepared the food and decorations or shopped for gifts, she said.
“We’re just hoping that we made a difference in their life today,” White said.
Sharon Sapp, director of resident services for the Central Texas Housing Consortium, said Autumn Leaves Apartments and Carver Homes, other local places for the elderly, disabled or handicapped, were also represented at the breakfast.
“The resident services department provides activities for our residents,” she said. “We depend on our community partners to assist us. We are grateful for their partnership. They bring such a vast array of knowledge with them in their areas of expertise.”
Tanya Gray, executive director of Keep Temple Beautiful, said almost a dozen groups turned out for the community cleanup to help the elderly, disabled and low-income residents. They included the city of Temple, PatCo Construction, Citizens for Progress, LULAC, Temple College, Domino’s Pizza, local churches and the Temple Police Department.
“We’re doing five houses today,” Gray said.
The teams worked on repairs, painting, tree trimming and general cleanup. At one of the houses, Gray said it had been vacant for a while, and workers had to remove a lot of material from the backyard.
Across the street, volunteers were painting a wooden ramp for an elderly, disabled resident, she said.
Two big projects were corner houses.
“They are so visible, and this is a beautification project,” she said. “What better day to do it than Make a Difference Day?”
Larry Schulze, one of the crew chiefs, said his team was patching, scraping and painting. About eight layers of old paint had to come off, he said. And the soffit was hanging down and had to be re-nailed.
His assistant, Allan Eidboden, said they were about ready to start rolling the deck and ceiling.
“We have a lot of middle school students out here,” Eidboden said.
He introduced Dustin Rink, 14, a freshman at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, who was scraping the ceiling.
“It’s fun,” Rink said. “I’m sure if I was doing it alone it would be a lot less fun.”
He said he doesn’t think he wants to be a painter when he grows up.
Another young man on the job, Blake Wilson, 18, said he graduated from high school in Jackson, Miss., and will report for duty with the U.S. Coast Guard after Christmas.
“I volunteer with Keep Temple Beautiful a lot,” he said.