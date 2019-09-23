A selfless act of bravery on May 26, 2018, earned a Salado man the honor of being named a Carnegie Hero.
Allen Sirois, 20, rescued a 60-year-old man from a burning concrete mixer truck.
Sirois was one of 18 heroes named for 2019.
Sirois, who works at McGregor Welding Supply in Belton, heard an explosion that he said sounded like a bomb. He was at the bottom of a dock unloading things when he heard something hit the barrier. He saw the cement truck flip, he said Monday.
The truck hit the metal barricades going to the flyover of northbound Interstate 35 to westbound Interstate 14. It flipped and landed in the median, and the driver’s side door was on the ground. Sirois grabbed a fire extinguisher from work and ran. The cab was crushed.
Sirois and his coworkers work around high pressure gas all the time at work, so the company has a lot of fire extinguishers. It was one of those he grabbed before he ran.
Melvin K. Belcher, 60, was trapped inside, and the flames were in the engine area. Sirois tried to put out the flames with the fire extinguisher, but it wasn’t enough to put out the flames.
Next, Sirois kicked a hole in the windshield, but he couldn’t get through the small hole to the cab to rescue the trapped driver.
Sirois climbed onto the truck, stood on a platform between the cab and driver and opened the passenger door. Belcher was inside the cab, which was already filled with smoke. Flames were coming through the driver’s door and windshield.
Belcher was partially pulled out of the cab through the open door by Sirois. Another man arrived to help and pulled Belcher free. Others carried Belcher to the ground and to safety.
Just as Sirois started top to pull Belcher away from the truck, the diesel tank on the passenger tank exploded and sprayed both Sirois and Belcher.
Sirois and Belcher had minor burns but both completely recovered from the accident that took place in Belton at the juncture of Interstate 35 and Interstate 14.
He had a singed area on the back of one arm, but Belcher had burns on his arms and hands. The steering wheel ripped part of the skin off his hands, Sirois said.
Belcher still works for Big Creek Construction, Sirois said.
“He was very lucky,” Sirois said.
Sirois was a Boy Scout who, in 2011, repaired erosion problems of a steep walkway that led to the top of College Hill, according to a Bell County Historical Commission newsletter in Fall 2011.
He went on to get his Eagle Scout, Sirois said.
Credited by Sirois with his “push” to do the right thing is his grandfather, Monroe Moore — a veteran and rancher who lives in Salado. Moore raised Sirois, he said, and always pushed his mother and three sisters to succeed.
“My grandfather always pushed to help other people. When there are accidents — which we see every day because we live on I-35 — my grandfather always stopped to help others,” Sirois said. “Now I’m the one doing it.”
The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission recognizes people who commit acts of heroism in civilian life in the United States and Canada. It also gives financial help to the disabled and the dependents of people killed while helping others.
As of now, more than 10,000 Carnegie Medals have been awarded.