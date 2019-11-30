Gilbert Castor has dodged bullets during pursuits of fleeing suspects but always favored aiding people in dire situations — particularly children in need.
The Belton native spent eight years working as a bounty hunter across Texas before transitioning to security with the Temple Independent School District.
“We tried to feed the kids involved in a lot of the Child Protective Services cases we took,” Castor, 39, said. “So as bounty hunters we don’t just hunt people, we also try to help others with food. Seeing kids get food or having their water turned back on … that’s probably the only thing I miss.”
But Castor already has affected a number of students’ lives in just his second year with the district. This stems from his heartfelt interactions with students, and his love to just help people, he said.
“After a while, I developed good relationships with the students,” Castor said. “So a lot of them will come up to me if they have problems … whether it’s about a girlfriend or boyfriend, or even family issues.”
Castor emphasized how he does his best to help impact these students in a positive way, because “some of them do want to succeed in life.”
“They just don’t know what route to take,” he said. “They just need a little bit of guidance to say ‘Hey, you’re not alone in this world.’ That other people are having those problems, too.”
Christian Reeder, Temple High’s school resource officer, has noticed these relationships Castor has cultivated with students.
“One of the biggest things about Castor is that he’s fearless and responds quickly in a diligent manner to things that could be dangerous,” Reeder said. “But he also builds good relationships with students, which is one of the best things you can do in my line of work. So I think he’s just fantastic.”
Playing a role in a student’s guidance has been incredible for Castor, as he didn’t expect to transition this well into his new position. However, he already has been recognized for the hard work he brings daily to the Temple High campus.
Castor was awarded the Most Valuable Employee Award — given by campus principals — last week for the vital role he plays in the success of the school. Jason Mayo, Temple High principal, presented him with a paw-shaped pin to attach to his ID badge, reading “MVE.”
“He is an outstanding security guard,” Mayo said. “Kids love him and teachers love him, but he always retains that level of security where they respect him. We definitely want him to stay at our school because he does a great job.”
And that feeling is mutual. Castor said TISD has treated him terrifically and he hopes to remain with the district for years to come.
“The students see the true me, and I want them to know they can come up to me,” Castor said. “I’ve had parents come up to me and say, ‘You helped my son with this problem and we appreciate you.’”
He said those interactions are some of his favorite moments.