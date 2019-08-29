On Thursday, volunteers throughout the county and beyond hit the streets as participants in the summer Point-In-Time Count homeless survey.
There’s a nationwide homeless count held each January, the information collected is used by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to determine allocations of funds for homeless programs. Funding coming to Texas is distributed to the Texas Homeless Network, where it is dispersed throughout the state.
In June, the Texas Homeless Network asked the Central Texas Homeless Coalition to perform a summer count.
In Temple, volunteers gathered at the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope to pick up their assignments. Using information from Temple police, some of the volunteers headed out to look at sites where the homeless have set up communities, such as behind Target, or off 31st Street near Avenue D and the train tracks. There are usually people living in the wooded area off HK Dodgen Loop west of Bob Mills Furniture.
The parks around Belton Lake are also popular spots. There were two tents set up at Owl Creek Park, but the occupants were missing.
Fred Barcley, 60, was outside the Temple Library Thursday morning waiting for it to open at 10 a.m.
He was happy to talk to Felicia Holland, case manager at Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope, as she went through the survey with him.
Barcley’s sister urged him to come to Temple from California about six months ago.
“It’s a lot different being homeless in California,” Barcley said. “There are the very rich on one end and skid row on the other, with every imaginable, in between.”
He stayed with his sister, where he gets his mail, on Wednesday night. He gets around town on his bike.
Barcley spends a lot of time in the air-conditioned library.
“It’s therapeutic,” he said.
He taught himself how to animate photos. He’s animated photos of himself, friends and the occasional celebrity, like Chaka Khan.
“It takes hours to get it right,” Barcley said.
Bradley Burtchell was waiting outside the library Thursday morning as his father was inside charging his phone.
Burtchell is 49 and his father, Robert Burtchell, is 76, and they have been living on the streets of Temple for awhile. Bradley was born and raised here.
Burtchell was 20 when he first became homeless. He lived in shelter in Fort Worth for about a year and returned to Temple when he learned his father was living on the streets.
They’ve been stay in the lot between Studio 6 Temple and Texas Roadhouse near Interstate 35.
Bradley is on medication for mental issues. He’s been robbed a couple of times recently, losing his money and then his phone. He’s on Medicare and Medicaid and receives Supplement Security Income.
Bradley panhandles at a busy intersection in Temple.
“I really don’t panhandle, people just give me money without me asking,” he said.
When it’s cold he takes advantage of the shelters that open for the night for those living on the street.
He lived in Corpus Christi for a while, but he didn’t feel safe. He left right before Hurricane Harvey hit the coastal city.
Bradley says he has abused alcohol but not drugs. It was alcohol that got him barred from the library.
A 48-year-old homeless Army veteran at the library was willing to take the survey, but didn’t want his name used.
Originally from the East Coast, he has been in Central Texas since 1991.
He became homeless about three years ago while in Belton. He stayed in the Salvation Army Men’s Shelter in Temple last year for about six months.
He’d like to get a job and has experience in painting, landscaping and plumbing.
The completed surveys will be sent to the Texas Homeless Network, where the numbers will be counted along with the varied responses. A report will be generated and dispersed over the next few months.