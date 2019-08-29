A Temple man said he is glad he and his father “took things into their own hands to put a stop” to crime in a neighborhood.
Francisco Vidana and his father tackled and captured a burglary suspect who reportedly broke into a home in the early morning hours of Aug. 14 — possibly for the second time.
Everything was fine at the house in the 900 block of South Seventh Street the day before the burglary, but Vidana and his father noticed Tuesday evening that the back window was broken, he said. They took a walk through the house and noticed things were out of place, had been rummaged through and some items were missing.
A window that was always locked was also open, and things were left beside it as if someone was coming back to take them, Vidana said. Those items were a TV, radio and suitcase.
The crime-catching duo decided to stay there that night to see if anyone came back. They decided to leave and to lock the last window before a flashlight in the alley broke the outside darkness and changed their plans.
A man, later identified as Norbert Gerheart Shuttleworth, 57, of Temple, tried the window in the back of the house, but it was locked. He walked to the front of the house, jumped the fence and entered the house through a different window, Vidana said.
The window the burglar reportedly gained entry through was in a bedroom. As he walked through the bedroom, Vidana’s father hit the man in his legs with a gun, an arrest affidavit said, and they struggled.
Shuttleworth jumped out the window, Francisco said. That’s when his adrenaline took over, he said. He didn’t stop to think whether or not the man had any weapons. He still doesn’t know if the man had any weapons. Francisco just remembered all the times someone broke into that house.
Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems noted the department had no previous 2019 calls that reported burglaries at that address.
Francisco and his father chased down the suspect, tackled and held him on the ground until Temple Police arrived to take over, he said.
Shuttleworth was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for treatment, Weems said. The warrant was issued for Shuttleworth on Aug. 16, and he turned himself in on Aug. 27.
The purpose of the burglary Aug. 14 was to steal a TV, Shuttleworth told an officer.
He was in the Bell County Jail on Thursday, held in lieu of a $10,000 bond for the alleged burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Francisco said he was glad they took matters into their own hands to stop the criminal behavior in that neighborhood.
“Maybe word will get around that we’re not looking for that kind of behavior in that neighborhood,” he said.
Temple Police want residents to call 9-1-1 when a crime occurs and use good judgment if they confront someone, Weems said.
“Never do anything that would risk unnecessary harm to yourself or others,” Weems said.
The neighbors are glad one more offender was taken off the streets, Francisco said.
The Vidana family is still gathering information on other stolen items, he said.