JARRELL — Three vehicles were recently burglarized despite constant reminders since 2018 by the Jarrell Police Department to lock vehicles and remove items from them.
The vehicle burglaries reportedly occurred in the overnight hours in the area of Second Street and Avenue C, Jarrell Police Chief Marc Owens said Wednesday. One vehicle was forcibly broken into, and nothing was taken in two other incidents.
Owens didn’t know what was taken from the vehicle that was broken into, he said.
“Yes, we are concerned,” Owens said.
“These are the substantiated reports we have,” he said when asked about additional social media reports of vehicle burglaries.
Owens doesn’t know if everyone is reporting vehicle break-ins, he said, and he doesn’t know about break-ins in Sonterra because that area is covered by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
A Telegram call to the sheriff’s office to ask if there have been any burglaries in the Sonterra area wasn’t answered by press time.
Jarrell has had 24-hour police coverage since Oct. 1, according to Owens, and the feedback from residents has been positive. The night shift was added because Jarrell never had police coverage from midnight to 8 a.m.
“It’s certainly a huge step forward for Jarrell,” Owens said.
The city’s growing population and its location on Interstate 35 led to Owens’ desire to create constant coverage.