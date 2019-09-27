ROGERS — The Texas Water Resources Institute will hosting a meeting Oct. 22 in Rogers for anyone interested in joining a partnership to improve and protect water quality in the Big Elm Creek watershed.
The free, public meeting will be at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 5 W. Prairie Ave.
This meeting — the seventh and final in a series with local stakeholders — aims to address water quality impairments in the Big Elm Creek watershed, a major tributary of Little River in Central Texas.
Ed Rhodes, TWRI research associate in College Station, said work on the draft watershed protection plan is nearing completion, and the plan will be submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for review this fall.
“The participation and comments we’ve gotten along the way have been really beneficial to the watershed plan writing process,” Rhodes said. “We will have a draft plan available for comments at the next meeting and hope to submit it to the state for review this fall.”
TCEQ is supporting stakeholder engagement activities for the Big Elm Creek watershed with funding provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through a Clean Water Act grant.
TWRI is part of Texas A&M AgriLife Research, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Texas A&M University.
For more information on previous and upcoming meetings, visit the project website or contact Rhodes at edward.rhodes@ag.tamu.edu.