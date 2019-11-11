BELTON — The Belton Independent School District wants more input from residents to guide its superintendent search.
Around 60 school board-appointed community members participated in several in-person focus group meetings last week. They discussed Belton ISD’s strengths, weaknesses and attributed they want in the district’s next leader with lawyer David Thompson and former Texas Education Commissioner Mike Moses — the two men leading the superintendent search.
“Beginning on Friday through Nov. 15 through our website, we’re going to run a community survey that anyone can submit answers through,” district spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox recently told the Telegram.
The five-question survey is available at https://bit.ly/373zX2O.
The four main questions are:
- What are the greatest strengths of the Belton Independent School District and the surrounding communities?
- What are the greatest challenges which the Belton Independent School District currently faces?
- What are the professional characteristics that the next superintendent of schools in the Belton Independent School District should possess?
- What are the personal characteristics that the next superintendent of schools in the Belton Independent School District should possess?
The final question on the survey asks for the answerer to state their connection to the school district.
The survey questions are the same that Thompson and Moses — who work for Thompson & Horton LLP — asked focus group participants last week. The pair reported comments to the school board Thursday.
“Most of this is not going to surprise you — these are people you know and who are in your community,” Moses said.
Growth was a double-edged sword for the focus groups, Thompson said. It is the district’s strength and on-going challenge.
Participants said they want the district’s next superintendent to stay in Belton, focus on education and students, have a doctorate degree, and work with all of the local governments in BISD.
Thompson told the school board the focus groups want the district’s next leader to be approachable and visible.
“Not someone who sits in their office, but leads out in front and is out in the community,” he said. “Someone who is truly committed and involved in the larger community and activities in the district.”
The school board is aiming to a successor to former Superintendent Susan Kincannon — who now leads Waco ISD — in place by mid-March. Roughly 15 people have applied for the job; the application period closes Dec. 2.