BELTON — Eleven-year-old Rory Devine believed George Washington’s affection for chocolate may have played a role in his need for dentures in adulthood.
“I think he might have eaten too much chocolate,” the South Belton Middle School sixth-grader said of the first U.S. president.
Sixth-graders at the Belton campus received a Halloween treat Thursday as they learned about the history of chocolate.
Kelly Lynch, senior brand manager for American Heritage Chocolate at Mars Wrigley, taught students about the origins of chocolate and its cultivation process.
“American Heritage Chocolate is all about education, and supporting students and teachers across America,” Lynch said. “So it’s my absolute pleasure to be here on Halloween to give more of a history of chocolate. It’s a fun treat people enjoy every Halloween but I wanted to provide the context that chocolate has been around for the last 3,500 years.”
Learning all the steps that go into making chocolate was Rory’s favorite part of the lesson.
“My favorite part was learning that there is more than one ingredient used to make chocolate … like that there are peppers added to it,” Rory said.
She said she’ll be thinking about how chocolate is made the next time she is baking cookies with her mom.
Some facts about chocolate were surprising to students.
Lynch spoke about how past presidents including George Washington were incredibly fond of the product’s richness. Washington’s sweet tooth for chocolate even led him to purchasing 50 pounds just three months before his death in 1799, Lynch said.
Chocolate was not consumed by Washington in its candy bar form as it is most common today — rather it was primarily ingested as a drink.
Bryson Necessary, 12, was fascinated by how chocolate wasn’t always digested as a candy bar. He thought it had always been consumed in a solid state like his favorite candy bar — a Hershey’s.
“I didn’t know chocolate started off as a drink,” Bryson said. “I thought it was always a chocolate bar.”
Bryson noticed some of his classmates murmur when they learned how chocolate was cultivated, and how it looked throughout its various stages.
“I heard them talk to each other about how cocoa starts off on the tree trunk,” Bryson said. “They kept speaking about how the cacao can sometimes look purple and orange.”
Lynch enjoyed seeing the students’ faces light up when learning about the history of chocolate.
“It is such a joy to see children react to learning about history when talking about chocolate,” Lynch said. “We’ve created this brand to purely go around and teach about history using chocolate as our teaching tools, and it brings so many smiles to kids’ faces. I travel all across the country doing this … but I have to say being in the classroom is where my heart is and it’s just been a real joy.”
American Heritage Chocolate partnered with an organization called First Book — a non-profit dedicated to providing classroom materials to students and teachers — and presented a check for $250 to the sixth-grade history department, to allow teachers the opportunity to purchase new learning materials.