BELTON — Nearly 15 years have passed since the Rockwool Superfund site was cleaned up.
The property on Taylors Valley Road is composed of two tracts: A 13.7-acre parcel to the north along the Leon River and a 36.3-acre piece to the south along FM 93.
The northern tract soon may be redeveloped.
The City Council — in a 6-0 decision, with Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter absent — recently approved a contract for the Belton Economic Development Corp. to sell that acreage to Perro Grande Commercial. The Belton-based company is buying the nearly 14 acres for $165,210.
Jeff Ling, the owner of Perro Grande Commercial, said he plans to build a recycling facility on the property. The facility is called Community Recycling Waste Services, and it will have two locations.
“One will be at their existing location — 2603 Taylors Valley Road. They will service contractors and small businesses,” Cynthia Hernandez, Belton EDC executive director, said. “But on this particular 13-acre tract they will house a metal recycling facility where they will capture ferrous and nonferrous materials.”
This project is an estimated $1 million investment. Ling expects it to create 10 new jobs in its first year of operation.
Working with EPA, TCEQ
Developing the site is not a straightforward task.
“As you’re aware, we’ve been actively marketing the site,” Hernandez said. “When we have viable prospects, we have had phone calls from (the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) and (the Environmental Protection Agency) to have a conversation with the prospect about what owning the property entails to ensure that we’re fully disclosing the environmental conditions of the property.”
Rockwool Industries manufactured mineral wool insulation on the land from the mid-1950s to 1987, according to the EPA. It made two types of insulation: blow wool and batt wool.
The insulation was made with copper, antimony, limestone mining waste, petroleum coke and basalt. That material was melted in a furnace. Then air was blown through spinning drums to create fibers for insulation.
That process created a waste material called shot.
The cleanup of the site cost more than $18 million.
The city conveyed the property to the Belton EDC in 2016.
“We’ve worked really closely with TCEQ and EPA on this site,” Hernandez said. “Mostly what we’re required to do is maintain the property and record each year that we’ve maintained it.”
That constant checking in with TCEQ and EPA will continue with the tract’s new owner, she said.
Ling is still in the early stages of drafting the recycling facility. He is working with a contractor who is familiar with Superfund site requirements, Hernandez said. On top of that, the state and federal environmental agencies will have their own requirements for the site.
“At this time, it is hard to say what they’re going to require based on the structure of the proposed site plan,” Hernandez said.
‘It’s to involve the community’
Ling explained his idea for the recycling facility to the Belton Council. It’s all in the name: Community Recycling Waste Services.
“The idea of this is that when I say community recycling, it’s to involve the Boy Scouts, it’s to involve the community in recycling and the importance of recycling,” Ling said.
Ling’s brother operates a similar facility in the state, he said.
Ling faced difficulty trying to find a bank to finance his purchase. The Belton EDC is financing it.
“The reason I’m asking for financing is so I can immediately begin capital investments on the property and use the money for the infrastructure,” Ling said. “Maybe at some point, a local bank might say, ‘I’ll consider it.’ But right now, if you mention the word ‘Superfund’ or you mention the Rockwool plant, if you’re a local, it tends to turn them off.”
The purchase will be completed at the end of a 90-day feasibility period. An option is available to extend that period by 60 days for $500.
Typically, Hernandez said, the Belton EDC gives companies 18 months to develop a property. If they don’t do that within the time period, the land reverts back to the BEDC. That is not the case for this property, she said.
“Given the condition of the property, we’ve given 30 months because we have no idea what that timeframe is going to be,” Hernandez said. “We still have the option to purchase it back in the end if it doesn’t come to fruition.”
The City Council was optimistic about Ling’s plan.
“It’s great that we have somebody who wants to put a business there,” Mayor Marion Grayson said.
Councilman John Holmes said he is excited to see someone pursuing the redevelopment of the Superfund site.
“I know that’s a tremendous amount of work,” he said. “I hope this brings more activities to that site.”