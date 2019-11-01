BELTON — Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow students returned to classes Friday afternoon after authorities investigated a bomb threat.
The students were moved to the Pittenger Fine Arts Center after the campus received an anonymous threat, school and city officials said.
“It was like a bomb threat,” Paul Romer, the city of Belton spokesman, told the Telegram.
Josh Wucher, a Belton Independent School District spokesman, said the threat was received before New Tech’s lunch hour. The threat was received through Belton ISD’s anonymous alerts reporting system.
The Belton Early Childhood School, which was also on lockout, was cleared as well, Wucher said.
“For all of our BECS students, normal activities are continuing inside as scheduled.”
The Belton Police Department told the district to evacuate the campus, Wucher said.
“Out of an abundance of caution from law enforcement, they recommended there is a thorough sweep of the school the safety of our students and our staff,” the district spokesman said.
Romer said a K9 is being brought from another nearby school district to sniff the campus.
“The school has been secured,” Romer said. “Right now, we’re taking all necessary steps.”
Wucher said parents may pick up their student from the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St., if they want. He added that parents of Belton Early Childhood School students can pick up their students, too. He suggested parents access the campus from Sixth Avenue only.
“They, of course, have to bring identification,” Wucher said. “Students will be brought back to New Tech if the all clear is given and school would resume as normal.”