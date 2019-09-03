Daniel Lee Sanchez, 57, of Belton, was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday, charged with sex offender’s duty to register for 10 years, a state jail felony.
He was held in lieu of a $75,000 bond.
Sanchez was still at-large when an arrest affidavit was issued Aug. 16 for his arrest by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield, an arrest affidavit said.
In 2002, Sanchez was convicted in Michigan of attempt to commit or attempted criminal sexual conduct, a second-degree felony.
Sanchez served seven years in a Michigan prison for the crime he committed against a 7-year-old girl, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety sex offender registry.
He was released from prison on Oct. 20, 2009, and was required to register in Texas as a sex offender until Oct. 20.
In June, Sanchez moved to Temple and was required to register with the Temple Police Department. He listed his address as an apartment in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive.
Sanchez needed to register within a 60-day period in 2018 and he didn’t go to the Temple Police Department to do that.
A Temple Police officer went to the address he previously gave and was told Sanchez didn’t live there anymore, the affidavit said.