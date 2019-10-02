BELTON — A Temple man who pleaded guilty Wednesday in a troubled murder investigation was sentenced to eight years in prison after he accepted a plea offer.
The case against Leray Wheelock, charged with the Dec. 4, 2014, murder of Damon Johnson, was a challenging one for the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, Assistant District Attorney Michael Waldman said.
“The family of Damon Johnson was in court and understood the situation requiring the plea offer,” Waldman said. “I believe the family was supportive of the disposition and the finality of the proceeding.”
Waldman added that the “plea offer made and accepted in the case was reflective of the challenges involving the initial investigation, the evidence and the witnesses.”
Damontray Rivers was convicted in August 2017 for his part in Johnson’s murder and for engaging in organized criminal activity. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder and the organized criminal activity. The sentences are running concurrently.
Rivers and Wheelock were members of a criminal street gang, indictment records indicated.
Johnson died from a gunshot wound that went into the right side of his chest and punctured several organs before it exited.
Challenges encountered in the investigation
A former Temple Police officer, Jayson Jordan, was indefinitely suspended because evidence in the Johnson murder case was mishandled, the Telegram previously reported. There were instances where leaders weren’t followed and documents were not completed. Items were sent in December 2014 and January 2015 for FBI review, but Jordan didn’t pick them up until May 2016. That led to a halt in the investigation.
Because things were missing from other cases, a second investigation was conducted into Jordan’s cases.
Improperly stored evidence and recovered property were identified but couldn’t be found. The evidence was stored in his patrol car, in a temporary storage locker and in a gym locker. Those items included handguns, ammunition, jewelry, DNA swabs, narcotics, computer and cellphones. It was found Jordan also falsified government documents.
Mistrial declared in first trial
The initial trial against Wheelock ended in August 2018 in a mistrial after it was discovered a witness under cross-examination told Judge Fancy Jezek the attorney questioning him, Anthony Smith, previously represented her on the same case.
Because there was a conflict, the defense team presented a motion for a mistrial that was granted.
As a result, a new defense attorney, Salado attorney Kyle Watkins, defended Wheelock.