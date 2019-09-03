A Little River-Academy man was charged with endangering a child after he allegedly had methamphetamine in a vehicle in which two small children were passengers.
Justin Piatkowski, 27, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Temple Police officer Monday because the female driver didn’t signal she was making a turn, spokesman Cody Weems said Tuesday.
The officer saw two children — ages 3 and 8 — in the back seat when he stopped the vehicle in the 1000 block of North General Bruce Drive.
Piatkowski gave officers consent to search. Officers found he had a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for possible methamphetamine, according to Weems. The substance’s amount weighed about two ounces.
Because children were with Piatkowski when he possessed methamphetamine, he was charged by Temple Police with endangering a child. The children and vehicle were released to the driver.
The charge against Piatkowski was under review Tuesday by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. Two third-degree felony holds were listed by the Bell County Jail. No bond was set by press time.