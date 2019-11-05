Authorities in Texarkana, Texas, searched for several hours Monday, looking for a possible infant’s body in connection with the deaths of two children in Temple.
Nothing was found behind at The Oaks at Rose Hill apartment complex.
“We’re back to square one,” police spokesman Shawn Vaughn Vaughn said. “We’re at an impasse unless we receive more information.”
The Texarkana, Texas, agency received information from the Temple Police Department that the body of a 5-week-old boy might be buried behind the apartment complex — and the child was allegedly the dead infant of Terrikah Haynes and her husband.
Haynes, 36, is charged by Temple Police with abandoning/endangering a child causing imminent danger of bodily injury in connection with her two oldest daughters, ages 4 and 6.
“We went there (Bell County) and interviewed her (Haynes) and her husband. Based on the information we got, Texarkana investigators learned the child may be buried behind the apartment building,” Vaughn said.
She hasn’t yet been charged with the deaths of her two younger children — Janea, a 1-year-old girl, and Terik, a 2-year-old boy. The two children had been dead for “quite some time,” according to Temple Police, but that timeframe hadn’t been confirmed Tuesday because the autopsy results had not yet been received. The conditions of the bodies were also unreported.
Temple case
The house where Janea and Terik were found dead Sept. 30 at a home in the 1500 block of South 35th Street had no edible food and the water and electric were disconnected weeks earlier.
Two surviving girls were taken to the hospital after they were given some water. Their clothing reportedly smelled like decay and trash, and they were hungry and thirsty. The children said they lived on “fruit snacks.”
The girls are temporarily in the custody of Child Protective Services, which was given a temporary managing conservatorship by a Bell County judge.
Haynes’ bonds were reduced by Judge Fancy Jezek from a total of $300,000 to $150,000 after a bond reduction hearing Friday.
Her court-appointed attorney is Tim Mahler, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.